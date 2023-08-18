Hackers Make Progress in Unbricking PSP Models

Hackers have made significant advancements in their efforts to unbrick all models of the PlayStation Portable (PSP) this week. Leo Oliveira has demonstrated a working Service mode and unbricking tools for the PSP Go. Interestingly, Oliveira’s setup utilizes the PSP Go Cradle, which is a rare docking station for the console.

Previously, we mentioned that PSP hackers were actively working on finding a way to unbrick the PSP Go with Baryon Sweeper. It seems that they have made the breakthrough, and we may see schematics released soon.

Baryon Sweeper is a set of tools and hardware schematics designed to unbrick later PSP models that require more than just the original Pandora battery. It mimics Sony’s official recovery tools and allows users to enter service mode and unbrick PSP 3000 models and pandora-incompatible versions of PSP 2000s.

Most PSP models can now be unbricked using the Baryon Sweeper tool, with the PSP Go being the last model that was not yet supported due to its different hardware and Syscon communication protocol.

Hacker Leo Oliveira recently shared new details about the PSP Go’s Syscon and has confirmed that they can now enter service mode and unbrick the PSP Go. He credits Proxima for their work in reverse engineering the Firmware controller software.

In addition, Zecoxao has published some initial schematics on how the Baryon Sweeper “battery” will connect to the PSP Go. The use of the PSP Go cradle in Oliveira’s setup is clearly shown in the schematics, but it is noted that any plug containing all pins can be used instead.

This progress in unbricking PSP models is exciting news for PSP enthusiasts and those looking to revive their bricked consoles.