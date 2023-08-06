Palantir Technologies Inc. Prepares for Earnings Announcement

Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading artificial intelligence company, is gearing up to release its financial results. The company’s stock has seen a remarkable increase of 183% this year. However, one analyst, Brent Thill from Jefferies, remains cautious ahead of the earnings announcement.

Thill believes that although Palantir’s earnings expectations are reasonable, there are several uncertainties that could hamper its growth potential. These uncertainties include the recovery timeline of Palantir’s U.S. government business, the sustainability of its U.S. commercial growth, and the pricing strategy for its AI platform. These factors may introduce volatility into the company’s financials.

While Thill acknowledges Palantir’s success in the AI sector, especially with its newly launched AI platform, he prefers to wait for further signs of business execution before fully endorsing the stock. On the other hand, Brian White from Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. suggests that Palantir’s commercial activity may be influenced by economic fluctuations.

Despite recent gains, Palantir’s stock closed down 2.8% at $18.18 on Friday, but still registered a 2.2% increase for the week. In a significant development, the company has been chosen by the Department of Defense to automate the coordination of spectrum band licensing.

According to analysts surveyed by FactSet, Palantir is projected to earn 5 cents per share in the second quarter, with revenues of $533.4 million. The analysts also anticipate government sales of $301.9 million and commercial sales of $234 million. Looking ahead to the third quarter, analysts estimate earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $553.1 million.

While Palantir holds a prominent position in the AI market, it faces uncertainties and mixed sentiments from analysts.