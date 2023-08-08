Palantir Technologies Increases Revenue Forecast and Announces Share Buyback

Palantir Technologies has announced an increase in its annual revenue forecast, showing confidence in the demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The company’s platform, which includes an AI assistant for decision-making, has been well-received by users in various industries such as healthcare and automotive. Palantir is currently in discussions with over 300 companies for potential partnerships.

The success of Palantir’s AI offering has led to a significant increase in its stock value this year, following the trend of successful AI stocks like C3.ai. Although news of the annual revenue forecast initially caused a 10% drop in the company’s stock value, it later recovered due to the announcement of a share buyback worth up to $1 billion.

In the second quarter, Palantir reported a 13% increase in revenue to $533.3 million, slightly exceeding estimates. However, the growth in government and commercial revenue slowed to 15% and 10% respectively. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, David Glazer, acknowledged that demand in Europe was muted and that investments in special purpose acquisition companies affected its commercial revenue.

Looking ahead, Palantir plans to focus on expanding its AI platform and recruiting new technical talent. As a result, expenses for the third quarter are expected to rise. The company’s decision to increase its revenue forecast and initiate a share buyback reflects its confidence in the growing demand for its AI platform.

Overall, Palantir Technologies remains optimistic about the future and is positioned to capitalize on the increasing adoption of AI in various industries.