Samsung Freestyle 2: A New Generation of Projector with Smart Edge Blending Mode

Samsung has recently launched its second-generation Freestyle projector, the Freestyle 2, which comes with an exciting new feature called Smart Edge Blending mode. Although the external appearance of the Freestyle 2 closely resembles its predecessor, the real changes lie within. The Smart Edge Blending mode allows users to pair two units of the projector to create a massive 160-inch, 21:9 ultrawide screen on any suitable wall or surface. This is a significant improvement compared to the single unit’s 100-inch screen.

The process of pairing two projectors together to produce a seamless output may sound challenging, but Samsung has made it simple. Users can follow easy instructions on the Smart Things app to position both Freestyle 2 units at the appropriate distances from each other, and the software will automatically handle the rest.

It’s important to note that in Smart Edge Blending mode, users will need to mirror their phone’s screen to enjoy content. This may be less convenient than running content natively, but further judgment should be reserved until firsthand experience is gained.

The Freestyle 2 boasts more powerful internals to handle the screen-stitching wizardry of Smart Edge Blending. This power upgrade also grants access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub, opening up a realm of cloud gaming possibilities. Popular gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service are all compatible with the Freestyle 2. Simply connect a Bluetooth controller of your choice, and you’ll have a powerful gaming setup with a massive screen that conveniently fits in your bag. Additionally, the projector features built-in speakers, the ability to run on portable power banks, and integrated Alexa for added convenience.

Currently, the Samsung Freestyle 2 is available for pre-order in the US directly from Samsung at a price of $800. Release dates and pricing for the UK market are yet to be announced. Overall, the Freestyle 2 presents an attractive package with its innovative features and versatility. Stay tuned for a detailed review of this exciting projector.

Sources:

– Samsung’s Freestyle 2 press release from CES (January)

– IFA 2023 launch event.