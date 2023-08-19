Pacific Drive Delayed to Early 2024

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios have announced that their upcoming game, Pacific Drive, has been delayed from its original release window in 2023 to early 2024. The game will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The developer, Ironwood Studios, stated that they have been working hard to bring the game to life and they want to ensure that it is the best it can be. They also emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of their team during this final stretch of development.

The decision to delay the release was made in order to stay true to themselves and not compromise on the team’s health. The developer expressed their gratitude for the support and excitement from the community and promised to deliver a game that everyone can be proud of.

In addition to the delay announcement, Ironwood Studios revealed that they will be showcasing a new trailer for Pacific Drive at the Future Games Show next week. They expressed their excitement for everyone to see it.

Overall, the delay of Pacific Drive allows the developers to ensure the game’s quality and prioritize the well-being of their team. Fans can look forward to experiencing the game in early 2024 and can anticipate the upcoming trailer at the Future Games Show.