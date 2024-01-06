Scientists Discover Ancient Fossilized Cyanobacteria

Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the study of the origins of life on Earth with the discovery of an ancient fossilized cyanobacteria. The fossil, which dates back 1.75 billion years, is equipped with thylakoids, complex membranes that are responsible for oxygenic photosynthesis. This makes it the oldest direct evidence of these membranes to date.

The discovery, published in the journal Nature, pushes back the age of these ancient membranes by 1.2 billion years, providing a minimum age for cyanobacteria that possess them. While it does not answer the question of whether cyanobacteria existed before the Great Oxygenation Event, it is a significant step forward in understanding our origins.

The fossil was found in clay rocks in Australia and has been exceptionally well-preserved, allowing scientists to study the membranes within the fossilized cells. This discovery opens up new possibilities for future research, as methods have now been established to search for thylakoids within fossilized cells in other rocks.

However, the search for even older fossils is still ongoing. Rocks on Earth have been heavily transformed by plate tectonics, and ancient traces of life have often been damaged or erased. Scientists are planning to target areas with minimal mountain formation, such as Scotland, South Africa, China, Russia, and India, in the hopes of finding older evidence of these important membranes.

The discovery of these ancient cyanobacteria and their thylakoids has significant implications for the history of Earth’s atmosphere. It is believed that these proto-cyanobacteria produced so much oxygen that it fundamentally changed the composition of the atmosphere, a change that persists to this day. Approximately 20% of the atmosphere is made up of oxygen.

Summary

FAQ

What are cyanobacteria?

Cyanobacteria are a type of bacteria that obtain their energy through photosynthesis. They are often referred to as blue-green algae due to their blue-green color.

What are thylakoids?

Thylakoids are complex membranes found in certain cells, such as cyanobacteria and plant chloroplasts. They are responsible for conducting photosynthesis and producing oxygen.

What is the Great Oxygenation Event?

The Great Oxygenation Event was a period in Earth’s history, around 2.4 billion years ago, when oxygen began to accumulate in the atmosphere due to the photosynthetic activity of cyanobacteria. This event had a profound impact on the evolution of life on Earth.