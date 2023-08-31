Oxygen Production from Volcanic Sulfur Dioxide Photochemistry: A Possible Trigger for Earth’s Great Oxidation Event

The source article discusses new research conducted by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, which reveals a possible link between oxygen production and volcanic sulfur dioxide photochemistry. The study suggests that the photodissociation of sulfur dioxide (SO2) using vacuum ultraviolet light could have contributed to the rise of oxygen (O2) in the Earth’s primitive atmosphere.

Traditionally, the main sources of abiotic O2 production are believed to be the photolysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water molecules (H2O). However, the researchers found that the VUV photodissociation of SO2 in the wavelength range between 120 and 160 nm also yields O2 products.

This discovery is significant because it provides a new perspective on the origins of oxygen on Earth. The Great Oxidation Event (GOE), a period marked by a permanent rise in atmospheric oxygen concentrations, occurred around 2.4 billion years ago. The cause of the GOE has long been debated, and this research suggests that volcanic sulfur dioxide photochemistry could have played a role.

The study highlights the importance of SO2 photodissociation as a potential additional source of O2 in the Earth’s primitive atmosphere. The large amounts of SO2 emitted from volcanic eruptions during the late Archaean eon indicate that this process could have led to transient O2 accumulation and may have been one of the triggers for the GOE.

Further research is needed to explore the full implications of this discovery and to better understand the role of volcanic sulfur dioxide photochemistry in the Earth’s atmospheric and biological evolution. This study opens up new avenues for investigating the origins of atmospheric oxygen and provides valuable insights into the early Earth’s history.

Source: Yao Chang et al. “Vacuum ultraviolet photodissociation of sulfur dioxide and its implications for oxygen production in the early Earth’s atmosphere.” Chemical Science (2023).

