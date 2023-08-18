Lunar Thermal Mapper Camera to Aid in Water Exploration on the Moon

A cutting-edge camera designed to locate water on the Moon is preparing for its inaugural mission. Developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, the Lunar Thermal Mapper will play a crucial role in identifying the presence and quantity of water on our satellite. This thermal imaging device has been installed on NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft, scheduled to launch in 2024. The data collected will inform future space exploration missions.

The Lunar Trailblazer will monitor specific Moon locations at different times of the day to detect any changes in the water content. It will observe if the water transforms into vapor as the surface warms, or if it gathers as frost in shaded areas when the surface cools. The University of Oxford’s Department of Physics envisions various applications for the discovered water, such as purifying it for consumption or converting it into fuel and breathable oxygen.

The advanced capabilities of the Lunar Thermal Mapper will be complemented by the high-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper, installed on the same satellite. Measuring 3.5m (11.5ft) in width with fully deployed solar panels, this state-of-the-art equipment will provide valuable insights into the lunar water distribution and potential cold traps near the poles where water may be captured.

Prof Neil Bowles, instrument scientist at the University of Oxford’s Department of Physics, expressed his admiration for this innovative equipment. He stated that the mission’s data will greatly enhance understanding of water transport on the Moon and the possibility of water storage in specific regions.

Libby Jackson, head of space exploration at the UK Space Agency, expressed her hope that this mission would bring us closer to utilizing the Moon’s natural resources to support future space expeditions. She commended the team at Oxford for their years of hard work in developing and preparing the Lunar Thermal Mapper for this significant endeavor.