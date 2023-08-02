CharterGPT: Revolutionizing Private Jet Booking

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has unveiled its latest innovation called CharterGPT, an AI-powered charter booking application created by Jet Token Inc, also known as Jet.AI. This groundbreaking application aims to transform the private jet booking process by automating and streamlining tasks that have traditionally been time-consuming.

Through the utilization of natural language processing (NLP), CharterGPT reduces the need for intermediaries, such as brokers, by eliminating the “human-in-the-loop” approach. It excels in customer conversations and effectively interacts with charter operators, leading to faster response times and a streamlined booking experience.

CharterGPT is designed with user-friendliness, knowledge, and enjoyment in mind. Mike Winston, the Founder of Jet.AI, regards CharterGPT as an impressive real-world application of transformative AI technology. He further emphasizes the company’s goal of continuously introducing practical tools to the market.

With the implementation of CharterGPT, customers can effortlessly enjoy a more efficient and seamless experience when booking private jets. By automating manual tasks and minimizing reliance on intermediaries, the application aims to revolutionize how people access private jet services.

Overall, CharterGPT represents a significant leap forward for the private jet industry. By leveraging AI technology, it enhances the booking process and improves the overall customer experience. This innovation paves the way for a more streamlined, efficient, and customer-centric approach to private jet travel.