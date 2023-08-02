The Top Security Concerns Associated with Large Language Model Applications

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has released a comprehensive list of common security concerns related to large language model (LLM) applications. LLMs, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4, Google’s BERT and LaMDA 2, and Meta/Facebook’s RoBERTa, are machine learning models that are trained on vast amounts of data and utilized in applications like ChatGPT.

The objective of OWASP’s Top 10 for Large Language Model Applications is to aid developers, data scientists, and security experts in understanding the intricacies of working with LLMs and implementing secure code. The project benefitted from the contributions of over 130 security specialists, AI experts, industry leaders, and academics.

Despite the challenges associated with securing LLMs, the list offers practical guidance on identifying and addressing vulnerabilities specific to these models. The top ten risks identified include prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, model denial of service, supply chain vulnerabilities, sensitive information disclosure, insecure plugin design, excessive agency, overreliance, and model theft.

Prompt injection vulnerabilities are particularly difficult to prevent due to the nature of LLMs, but the project recommends using techniques such as “guardrails” to block harmful outputs as a mitigation strategy. The list also emphasizes the importance of addressing supply chain vulnerabilities and preventing the disclosure of sensitive data within LLM applications.

In addition, the list raises awareness of LLM-based attack scenarios that may not be as well-known as traditional web or application attacks. One example is the manipulation of training data, where malicious actors intentionally create misleading data to influence the outputs of an LLM.

By providing guidance and highlighting potential risks, OWASP aims to enhance the awareness of LLM developers regarding security issues and assist them in effectively securing their applications.