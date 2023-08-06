The Ongoing Debate Over the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea

The recent Big Island Now poll on whether the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) should be built on Maunakea received the highest number of responses out of the 22 polls conducted, with a total of 3,575 votes. The majority of respondents, comprising 2,145 votes (60%), believed that the project should proceed with the construction of the observatory on the tallest volcanic mountain in Hawai‘i. On the other hand, 1,357 votes (37%) were against the construction.

The observatory project has faced significant legal challenges and protests from opponents who believe it will desecrate Maunakea. In 2015, the Hawai‘i Supreme Court invalidated the building permits due to procedural issues, but construction was later approved to resume in October 2018. However, ongoing protests by demonstrators, referred to as kia‘i or protectors, hindered further progress.

The comments on the poll highlighted the polarizing views on the matter. Those against building the telescope expressed concern about disrespecting the cultural and environmental significance of Maunakea. They also mentioned alternative locations for the project. Supporters argued for the scientific value of the telescope and the need to balance culture and progress.

The Maunakea Hui, a group opposing the TMT construction, has recently challenged an extension granted by the state Land Board for the telescope’s conservation district use permit. The hearing for this challenge has been deferred, with no new date set.

The ongoing dispute over the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea continues, with no clear resolution in sight.