Get Free Rewards with Overwatch 2 Season 6 Mid-Season Twitch Drops

The midpoint of Season 6 of Overwatch 2 has arrived, and to celebrate, developers have organized a special event where players can earn free rewards. The Overwatch 2 Season 6 Mid-Season Twitch Drops event is currently ongoing and offers two exclusive rewards: a spray and an epic skin.

To acquire these rewards, players need to invest some time watching specific livestreams on Twitch that are qualified for the event. The event is only available for a limited time, so players should make sure to participate before it expires.

The two rewards being offered are the “Do You Lift Bap Spray” and the “Baptiste Blue Steel Skin.” The spray depicts Baptiste working out on a bench, while the epic skin showcases Baptiste dressed in a blue-colored outfit.

The event began on August 29th and will continue until September 16th. Players need to watch Overwatch 2 content creators and streamers for a total of six hours to be eligible for the rewards.

To qualify for the drops, players need to launch any Overwatch 2 drops-enabled livestream on Twitch and ensure that their Battle.net account is connected to their Twitch account. After reaching the required viewership goals, players can claim their rewards from the drops inventory on Twitch.

It is important to note that if rewards are not claimed in a timely manner, progress towards earning the second reward will be halted. Players should also ensure that they link the correct Twitch account to their Battle.net account, as there is a seven-day cooldown period for linking to a new account.

Participating in the Overwatch 2 Season 6 Mid-Season Twitch Drops event is a great opportunity for players to earn exclusive cosmetic items for free by supporting their favorite Overwatch 2 creators and streamers.

Sources:

– Overwatch 2 Season 6 Mid-Season Twitch Drops

– Blizzard Entertainment