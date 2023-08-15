CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Questioning Illari’s Hitboxes in Overwatch 2

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Questioning Illari’s Hitboxes in Overwatch 2

Season 6 of Overwatch 2 is underway, and players are exploring the game’s new content, including the recently introduced support hero, Illari. Initial feedback on Illari has been positive, with players praising her DPS-like abilities and high skill ceiling.

However, some players and streamers have raised concerns about Illari being overpowered. One particular area of contention is Illari’s hitboxes. A player on the Overwatch subreddit pointed out that Illari’s character model appears smaller than many other heroes, yet her primary fire hitbox is relatively large.

The player shared a screenshot of Illari standing next to baby D.Va, clearly illustrating the size difference. They also compared Illari to Torbjorn, one of the smallest heroes in the game, and noted that she appears almost the same size. It’s important to note that visual size does not always correlate with hitbox size in Overwatch.

In addition to the character hitbox, the player questioned why Illari’s primary fire hitbox was larger than most hitscan heroes. Some players countered by suggesting that Illari’s hitscan has a smaller headshot multiplier (1.5x) compared to the usual 2x, which helps balance her kit.

There is anticipation that once Illari becomes available in Competitive play, any potential issues with her kit and hitboxes will become apparent in higher-ranked matches.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Virtual Training and Simulation are Transforming Technology Access in Asia Pacific

Aug 15, 2023
News

Xiaomi Aims to Compete in the High-End Smartphone Market

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Realme 11 5G Expected to Launch in India with Powerful Features

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Virtual Training and Simulation are Transforming Technology Access in Asia Pacific

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Canyon Launches New Endurace Line with CFR and CF SLX Models

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Architecture Bodies Collaborate to Address the Impact of AI on the Profession

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

IBM and USTA Introduce Digital Fan Features for US Open

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments