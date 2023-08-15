Questioning Illari’s Hitboxes in Overwatch 2

Season 6 of Overwatch 2 is underway, and players are exploring the game’s new content, including the recently introduced support hero, Illari. Initial feedback on Illari has been positive, with players praising her DPS-like abilities and high skill ceiling.

However, some players and streamers have raised concerns about Illari being overpowered. One particular area of contention is Illari’s hitboxes. A player on the Overwatch subreddit pointed out that Illari’s character model appears smaller than many other heroes, yet her primary fire hitbox is relatively large.

The player shared a screenshot of Illari standing next to baby D.Va, clearly illustrating the size difference. They also compared Illari to Torbjorn, one of the smallest heroes in the game, and noted that she appears almost the same size. It’s important to note that visual size does not always correlate with hitbox size in Overwatch.

In addition to the character hitbox, the player questioned why Illari’s primary fire hitbox was larger than most hitscan heroes. Some players countered by suggesting that Illari’s hitscan has a smaller headshot multiplier (1.5x) compared to the usual 2x, which helps balance her kit.

There is anticipation that once Illari becomes available in Competitive play, any potential issues with her kit and hitboxes will become apparent in higher-ranked matches.