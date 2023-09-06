The Most Overpowered Hero in Overwatch 2 History: A Community Perspective

After much deliberation, the Overwatch 2 community has reached a consensus on the most overpowered hero in the game’s history. With 38 heroes to choose from, this distinction is significant and highly debated. The top contender for this title, according to a discussion on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, is Brigitte.

Brigitte, who was introduced during the game’s launch, was known for her dominance and ability to take on most heroes, including tanks, in one-on-one encounters. She quickly gained a reputation for being overpowered and even caused one player to climb from Gold to Top 500 by exclusively playing her. The community agrees that her impact on the game was so significant that she “literally broke the game for a year.”

Geoff Goodman, the Lead Hero Designer, acknowledged the balance issues with Brigitte and admitted that her initial release was far from perfect. Despite multiple nerfs, she remains a strong pick in the hero lineup.

While Brigitte is seen as the most overpowered hero throughout Overwatch’s history, some other contenders have been mentioned. Bastion during the game’s beta testing and Sigma upon his launch with his massive health pool also received mentions.

As Overwatch 2 enters its seventh year, discussions about the OG 6v6 mode continue alongside the introduction of new PvE content. With the community’s reflection on the most overpowered heroes and the continuous updates, the game’s meta is ever-changing.

