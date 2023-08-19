Players Complain About Overwatch 2 Invasion Orisa Buff

Orisa, a tank in Overwatch 2 known for her survivability, received a buff in the recent Invasion update. Blizzard increased the damage fall off of her primary weapon and also buffed the health bonus from her fortify ability. This made Orisa even harder to kill, leading to complaints from players.

Some players took to Reddit to express their frustration, stating that the buff to Orisa’s survivability was too much. They felt that it ruined their gaming experience and found it difficult to deal with her in matches.

Facing an Orisa became a focus for many players, as they realized that shooting anyone but her had become too difficult. The health buff to her fortify ability made her almost unkillable, and her ability to speed boost and stun opponents with her doomfist ability added to the frustration.

However, not everyone blamed Orisa’s survivability for the difficulty. Some players suggested trying different strategies, such as shooting the support heroes from a distance to weaken Orisa’s healing. Others pointed out that Illari, a new support hero, could heal Orisa and deal a lot of damage, making her more of a support character than a DPS.

Blizzard has acknowledged the player complaints and has stated that they are preparing a nerf for Illari. This may address some of the concerns regarding Orisa’s survivability and the impact of support heroes in the game.

Overall, the Overwatch 2 Invasion update has sparked mixed reactions among players, with some finding Orisa’s buffed survivability frustrating and others suggesting alternative strategies to deal with her.