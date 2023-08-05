Major Buffs Coming for Lifeweaver in Overwatch’s Season 6 Invasion Patch

Lifeweaver, one of Overwatch’s most controversial heroes, is set to receive significant buffs in the upcoming Season 6 Invasion patch. This is in response to criticisms about the hero’s awkward kit and lackluster damage output. The changes made in Season 5 improved Lifeweaver’s viability, but further enhancements are expected in the upcoming patch.

Game Director Aaron Keller stated in a blog post that Lifeweaver is currently in a much better state compared to his release. However, the upcoming patch will bring even more improvements. One of the major changes will be to Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life ability, which will undergo revamping. This revamp will grant additional health to allies, converting some of the ultimate’s healing into overhealth. With a maximum bonus of 100 health per player, Tree of Life will now function similarly to Brigitte’s Rally ability.

Aside from the Tree of Life buff, Lifeweaver will also gain added survivability. This will be accomplished by converting some of his health into shields and increasing the healing output of the Rejuvenating Dash ability. These enhancements are aimed at making Lifeweaver a more effective support hero in Season 6.

The introduction of the Flashpoint game mode in Season 6 will further highlight the usefulness of Lifeweaver’s enhanced abilities. The Overwatch 2 team has taken note of the lessons learned from Lifeweaver’s initial release and aims to ensure that future support heroes have a strong impact from the start.