Overwatch 2 Season 6 launches with Invasion Update

Blizzard has announced that with the release of Season 6, Overwatch 2 has officially moved on from its early access period. The Invasion update introduces a range of new modes, story missions, a new hero, and new maps. Additionally, Overwatch 2 is now available on Steam, which is expected to increase the game’s player count.

Executive producer Jared Neuss declared Invasion as the turning point for Overwatch 2, marking its transition from an early access game to a “full” live service game. Neuss stated that this transition is more about the game’s overall operation and structure rather than reaching a specific content threshold. The development team has identified certain features, such as improving player recognition and investment and making adjustments to competitive play, that they have learned from the initial period and will continue to refine in future updates.

Overwatch 2 initially launched in October 2022 as a free download and garnered over 35 million players within the first month. Despite a strong start, the game faced controversies, including the cancellation of the much-anticipated PvE Hero mode. Players expressed concerns about the lack of substantial new content that justified the sequel’s existence.

The Invasion update holds significant importance for Overwatch 2, although Blizzard has downplayed its impact on player engagement. It is a crucial moment for the game to regain momentum and deliver new experiences to its audience.

In summary, Overwatch 2 Season 6 marks the end of the early access phase and the game’s official transition into a full live service game. The Invasion update offers exciting new content for players, and the release on Steam is expected to bring in more players.