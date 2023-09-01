Overwatch 2 Team to Address Frustrations with Ranked System

The Overwatch 2 team has acknowledged the growing frustrations of players with the current state of the competitive system and has revealed plans to make changes. When Overwatch 2 was launched, the developers made significant changes to the competitive play system by removing the traditional SR (skill rating) numbers. Instead, players would progress through different tiers based on the number of games won.

However, this new system has left players feeling frustrated due to the lack of transparency and update frequency. Many players have taken to platforms like Reddit, official forums, and social media to express their concerns. Game Director Aaron Keller has confirmed that the team will be joining the conversation about the state of competitive play and addressing these concerns. He announced on X that his regular “Director’s Take” blog, which was scheduled for the following week, will focus on ranked play.

Executive Producer Jared Neuss also confirmed that changes will be coming to the competitive system, although no specific timeline was given. Content creators and players have been vocal about their problems with the current ranked system, citing issues such as private profiles, the requirement of five wins for a rank update, and the removal of SR numbers.

The Overwatch community eagerly awaits the upcoming blog by Aaron Keller to learn more about the planned changes to the ranked system. Fans hope that these changes will address their concerns and improve the competitive experience in Overwatch 2.

