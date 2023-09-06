Overwatch 2 Data Mine Uncovers Voice Lines Hinting at Removed Features

Players of Blizzard’s popular hero shooter, Overwatch 2, have recently discovered datamined voice lines for more recent heroes that reference features that have been removed from the game. In Overwatch 2, the colorful cast of characters represents countries and cultures from around the world, ensuring that there is a relatable character for every player.

As Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter, players have limited ways to express themselves. Therefore, voice lines and interactions with other heroes become crucial in conveying a character’s personality. However, with the removal of certain abilities, such as Symmetra’s teleporter and the end-of-game voting card system, related voice lines have also been removed.

The recent datamined information reveals that newer characters like Kiriko, Rammatra, Junker Queen, and Lifeweaver have voice lines that make reference to the end-of-game voting card system, a feature where players could vote for standout performances. Additionally, Lifeweaver’s leaked voice lines mention Symmetra’s shield generator and shielding ability, as well as Torbjorn’s previous ability to provide armor to other players.

Some players speculate that these voice lines may exist as a contingency plan by the developers, in case they decide to reintroduce these features in the future. While the presence of these voice lines does not guarantee the return of the voting card system or Symmetra’s shield generator, they suggest that these features could potentially make a comeback down the line.

In conclusion, the datamined voice lines in Overwatch 2 hint at the possibility of previously removed features returning to the game. Players will have to wait and see if Blizzard decides to incorporate these features based on player feedback and demand.

