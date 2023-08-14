Concerns Arise as Overwatch 2 Players Claim Blizzard is Deleting Cosmetics

Players of Overwatch 2 have raised concerns about Blizzard allegedly removing cosmetics from the game’s Hero Gallery without any announcement or explanation. The game offers players a variety of cosmetics, including voice lines, victory poses, skins, and weapon charms, allowing them to customize their characters. Some of these cosmetics were carried over from the previous game, which were developed over the course of several years.

However, it appears that some of these cosmetics might no longer be available in Overwatch 2, as players have reported that certain items have been secretly deleted from the Hero Gallery. This includes the Orisa voice line “Who says chivalry is dead?” and Bastion’s Summer Game medal victory pose, which have seemingly disappeared in Season 6.

Although these cosmetics may not be crucial for most players, the fact that they have paid for them and can no longer access them is disheartening. Some players have expressed their disappointment at the lack of community backlash, as it may give Blizzard the impression that they can do as they please without consequence.

In addition to the removal from the Hero Gallery, there are claims that these cosmetics have been completely wiped from existence. This means that players who still have these cosmetics equipped will see their characters in strange poses instead. However, it is worth noting that the extent of this issue may vary from account to account, with some players still able to view the cosmetics while others cannot.

It remains uncertain whether this is a bug or an intentional decision by Blizzard. Players hope that this is an isolated incident rather than a continuing trend in Overwatch 2.