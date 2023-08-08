Chinese Summer Camp Offers Technological Experience to Teenagers Worldwide

Over 100 teenagers of Chinese descent from more than 20 countries and regions recently embarked on an exciting summer camp adventure in Beijing. The camp, organized by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of China, aimed to provide these teenagers with a firsthand experience of China’s technological advancements.

During their visit, the teenagers had the opportunity to explore Apollo Park at Shougang Park, which showcased cutting-edge technologies. They were able to witness various advancements, including AI painting, large-scale text comprehension models, virtual reality technology, and instant photography technology used in the Winter Olympics.

One of the highlights for the teenagers was the chance to test drive autonomous vehicles. Engaging with their knowledgeable guide, the teenagers posed questions and expressed their interest in this groundbreaking technology. For example, Kevin Kecheng Ma, an 8-year-old British-Chinese boy, displayed a particular fascination with the safety and functionality of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, Sergio Huang from Argentina expressed his desire to study applied mathematics and contribute to the development of autonomous driving technology in the future. He also expressed his intentions to introduce this technology to his friends in Argentina and encourage them to visit China.

The summer camp experience left the teenagers in awe of China’s technological advancements. They expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to witness firsthand how China has progressed in this area. The camp was hosted by China News Service and supported by China News Network, Chinaqw.com, and Overseas Chinese Language and Culture Education Online.

The camp not only provided a unique learning experience for the participating teenagers but also fostered a sense of cultural connection among the overseas Chinese community. It offered them the chance to explore their heritage while also gaining insights into China’s technological achievements.