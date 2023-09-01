The Benefits of Overlearning: Retaining Knowledge with Automaticity

Overlearning is a learning technique that involves practicing a task or studying material beyond the point of mastery. The American Psychological Association defines overlearning as continuing practice “beyond the point at which the individual knows or performs the task as well as can be expected.” By overlearning, individuals can achieve automaticity, the ability to perform a task without conscious thought, leading to better retention and memory.

Hermann Ebbinghaus, a researcher known for his work on the forgetting curve, discovered that memories decrease over time. Overlearning counteracts this by repeatedly practicing material, even after it has been fully memorized. The goal is to reach a state where recalling information requires minimal effort and becomes automatic, freeing up space in the working memory.

To incorporate overlearning into your study routine, it is important to review material that you already know well. For example, when using the Leitner method, which involves spaced repetition of flashcards, make sure to review all the flashcards assigned for a particular day, even if you feel confident in your knowledge of the material. Continually revisiting familiar concepts deepens their integration into long-term memory.

Allocate dedicated time in your schedule specifically for reviewing materials that you have already mastered. This can involve re-reading chapters, reviewing notes, or engaging in activities like practice quizzes or flashcards. Consistently exposing yourself to well-known ideas reinforces their retention and allows for effortless recall in the future.

Sources:

American Psychological Association

Ebbinghaus, H. ([1885] 1913). “Memory: A Contribution to Experimental Psychology”. New York: Teachers College, Columbia University.