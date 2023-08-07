The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry

A recent study conducted by Dentaly.org in July 2023 surveyed 1265 licensed dentists and patients to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental practice. The study revealed that 35% of dentists are currently utilizing AI in their clinics, with 77% reporting positive outcomes.

Among the dentists surveyed, 62% agreed that AI could perform certain operational tasks in dental clinics. However, 55% believed that AI advancements may lead to layoffs within the dental care industry in the next five years.

While dentists are embracing AI, the study also highlighted patients’ concerns. 72% of patients expressed fear regarding the lack of human interaction during treatment when AI is involved. Additionally, only 10% of patients said they would be willing to pay more for AI-based dental care or diagnosis.

Dentists who have incorporated AI into their practices have experienced several benefits. These include faster and more efficient workflows (76%), predictive analytics for patient outcomes (48%), improved accuracy in diagnosis (40%), enhanced treatment planning (35%), and personalized treatment options (20%).

Despite patient concerns, the majority of dentists expressed openness to adopting further AI technologies in the next five years. 47% of dentists said they were somewhat likely to adopt these technologies, while only a small percentage (14%) indicated they were somewhat unlikely to do so. None of the respondents deemed it very unlikely to incorporate AI technologies into their practice.

Overall, the study suggests a positive outlook for the integration of AI in dentistry. Dentists are recognizing the benefits AI can bring to their clinics, including increased efficiency and improved patient care. As technology continues to progress, it is likely that AI will play an even larger role in the field of dentistry.