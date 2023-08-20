CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Microsoft to Permanently Shut Down Xbox 360 Marketplace

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
Microsoft has recently announced its plans to permanently shut down the Xbox 360 Marketplace next year. Although existing games will still be accessible for users to reinstall, they will no longer have the option to purchase new games or downloadable content (DLC). This news is particularly concerning for the over 220 digital-only Xbox 360 games, as they face the risk of disappearing forever.

During the Xbox 360 era, the Xbox Live Arcade offered a wide selection of digital games, including many independently developed titles. Over the years, a number of these games have been removed from the marketplace or are no longer available for purchase. However, some of them are compatible with newer consoles, allowing users to buy them from the shared storefront of Xbox One and Series X/S.

According to an analysis conducted by Video Games Chronicle, approximately 220 games still remain trapped on the Xbox 360 platform. Sadly, these games will become permanently unavailable once the 360 Marketplace shuts down.

It is important to note that certain Xbox 360 Arcade games have been released on newer consoles. For instance, games like “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons” and “Valiant Hearts” have received updated re-releases on the Xbox One. Additionally, some games are available on other platforms or have been included in physical compilation disks. Nevertheless, a handful of these digital games will be lost forever when the Xbox 360 Marketplace closes its doors on July 29, 2024.

The shutdown of the Xbox 360 Marketplace is not only a setback for game preservation, but it also raises concerns about the future. Although Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games are not currently at risk, there is always a possibility of unforeseen circumstances over the next two decades.

