Outward: Definitive Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Outward: Definitive Edition, the popular open-world RPG developed by Nine Dots Studio and published by Plaion, is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. This version of the game is being developed in collaboration with Sneaky Box.

The game takes place in a fantasy world known as Aurai, where players assume the role of a vulnerable inhabitant. What sets Outward apart from other RPGs is its hardcore survival elements. Players must contend with wounds that can become infected, as well as the constant need for sleep and sustenance.

In addition to its challenging gameplay mechanics, Outward also offers a two-player cooperative multiplayer mode, both locally and online. This allows players to team up with a friend and tackle the dangerous world of Aurai together.

Originally released in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Outward received critical acclaim for its unique approach to the RPG genre. The game’s Definitive Edition was later released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022, showcasing improved graphics and performance.

The Nintendo Switch release will include the base game of Outward, along with its two DLC expansions: The Three Brothers and The Soroboreans. Additionally, the Definitive Edition will feature quality-of-life and balance adjustments, further enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Fans of the game who own a Nintendo Switch can look forward to diving into the immersive world of Aurai and experiencing the challenging survival mechanics that have made Outward a beloved title among RPG enthusiasts. With the added convenience of being able to play on-the-go, the Nintendo Switch version is sure to bring a new level of excitement to the game.