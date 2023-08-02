Ella Stephan: A Stellar Soccer Career

Ella Stephan, a talented soccer player and graduate of Satellite High School, had an exceptional career as a varsity starter for six years. She led her team to victory in the state championship in 2007 and was recognized with numerous awards for her skills on the field.

Stephan’s remarkable talent was acknowledged both locally and nationally. She received accolades such as the Gatorade Player of the Year, All-Space Coast Player of the Year, Parade All-American, and the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. She earned NSCAA High School All-America honors in 2007 and NSCAA Youth All-American accolades in 2006 and 2007. Additionally, Stephan represented the U.S. National Team at the Under 17, Under 20, and Under 23 levels.

In 2008, Stephan joined the Florida State Seminoles to play collegiate soccer. As a freshman, she immediately made a significant impact by helping the team lead the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in fewest goals allowed. Stephan started every game that season and played an integral role in the Seminoles’ defensive unit, which achieved four consecutive shutouts in league play.

Despite facing injury during her sophomore season, Stephan made a strong comeback. She returned to the starting lineup and played every minute of every game, even scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime against North Carolina.

Throughout her junior year, Stephan contributed to a defensive unit that recorded an impressive 13 shutouts, resulting in the Seminoles having the top-ranked defense in the ACC. In her senior year, she continued to shine, scoring a career-high four goals in a game against Miami.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Stephan’s aspirations for a professional career. She tore her meniscus during her senior year, underwent rehabilitation, and even signed with a Russian professional team. However, she experienced another meniscus tear after receiving her visa, prompting her decision to retire from professional soccer.

Despite no longer playing professionally, Stephan plans to continue pursuing her passion for soccer as a leisure activity. She has enrolled in a Master’s in public health program at the University of North Carolina while keeping her love for the sport alive.