Issue with Adding Yahoo Email in Outlook for Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 users who are trying to set up their Yahoo email in Outlook might be facing an issue. Some Outlook users have found that they are unable to generate an App Password when adding a Yahoo IMAP account.

Outlook for Microsoft 365 is a versatile email and productivity application that helps users manage their emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks all in one place. It offers a user-friendly interface and powerful features, making it a valuable tool for staying organized and connected in personal and professional settings.

Recently, a Microsoft Outlook update unintentionally caused a problem when it came to adding Yahoo IMAP accounts. This has resulted in some users being unable to generate an App Password when adding a Yahoo IMAP account.

The fix for this issue has not yet been applied to the Monthly Enterprise Channel or Semi-Annual Channel, which could explain why some users are still encountering the problem. However, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and intends to fix it soon. In the meantime, they have provided a workaround that requires OAuth support.

With the workaround, users can add a Yahoo IMAP account to Outlook Desktop without needing an App Password. The Outlook Team added OAuth support for Yahoo IMAP accounts starting with build 16308.10000 in the Office Beta Channel and Current Channel (Preview). Yahoo OAuth is now at 100% in the Current Channel, but it is not available in the Monthly Enterprise Channel or Semi-Annual Channel yet.

By using OAuth support, users can add their Yahoo account to Outlook Desktop using their regular password. It is recommended to keep 2-Step Verification enabled to protect the account.

Users can try the workaround mentioned above to see if they are able to login. Microsoft is actively working on resolving this issue, and any updates or developments will be communicated.