Outcast: A New Beginning: A Sci-Fi Open World Shooter

THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios have recently announced the upcoming release of Outcast: A New Beginning, formerly known as Outcast 2: A New Beginning. The decision to rebrand the game was made in order to appeal to younger audiences and avoid the potential stigma of being a sequel to a 24-year-old game.

In Outcast: A New Beginning, players take on the role of Cutter Slade, a former Navy SEAL. Slade explores the planet of Adelpha using a high-tech jetpack and assists the indigenous Talans in their fight against an army of robot invaders. The game features vibrant, 80s and 90s movie-inspired landscapes and a wide range of gameplay mechanics.

The jetpack is a central aspect of the game, allowing players to boost, glide, and dash through the environment. However, some critics have pointed out that the animations for the jetpack could be improved, as they sometimes feel stiff and unnatural.

Apart from the jetpack, Slade also wields a transforming gun with customizable modules, including sniper scopes, shotgun muzzles, and rapid-fire functionality. Additionally, players can interact with Adelpha’s ecosystem by caring for creatures and plant life. This not only revitalizes the Talan villages but also grants special powers, such as summoning explosive birds. Riding larger creatures, including flying leviathans, into battle is also a possibility.

One interesting feature of Outcast: A New Beginning is the emphasis on empathy towards the open world environment. The game aims to foster a connection between the player and the virtual world, allowing for a more immersive experience. However, some skeptics believe that the conquest-driven nature of the open world genre may undermine this intention.

The game also incorporates an interesting language-learning mechanic. Initially, Slade has no knowledge of the Talan language, but by spending time tending to the world, players can become more conversant with the locals and gain access to additional lore.

Outcast: A New Beginning is a single-player game expected to offer approximately 35 hours of gameplay. While a release date has not yet been announced, the game is nearing the beta stage of development. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting sci-fi open world shooter.