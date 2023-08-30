Get a Massive Discount on Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 and SolarSaga Panel

If you’re in the market for a portable power pack, then you’ve probably heard of Jackery. The Jackery Power Station Explorer 500 is their most popular mid-tier model, known for its generous capacity and portable design. It was even rated as the best basic solar generator for camping by Men’s Health when paired with a matching Jackery SolarSaga panel.

The good news is that both the Explorer 500 and the SolarSaga panel are now on sale at Amazon ahead of Labor Day. Although the deal for the Explorer 500 does not include the SolarSaga panel, you have the option to purchase the fold-out solar panel separately at a discounted price. Pairing the two will give you the ultimate solar generator for camping and general home usage.

The Explorer 500 has a capacity of 518Wh and a 500W output, with a surge capacity of 1,000 watts. This is more than enough to keep a small car camper going for an entire weekend. It weighs less than 14 pounds and is compact in size, making it the ideal portable power bank that can be converted into a solar generator.

By taking advantage of the current sale, you can save $150 when purchasing the Explorer 500 and the SolarSaga panel separately. While the bundle typically retails for about $800, buying them individually while on sale will only cost you about $650.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a great deal on Jackery’s portable power products. Check out the current Jackery deals and make the most of this limited-time offer.

Source: Men’s Health