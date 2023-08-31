Oukitel Introduces Two New Rugged Devices: RT6 Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

Oukitel, a well-known manufacturer of rugged devices, has recently unveiled two new products: the RT6 tablet and WP28 smartphone. Both devices run on the latest Android 13 operating system and are currently on sale for the Back to School season at the Oukitel Official Store.

Oukitel RT6: The Ultimate Rugged Tablet

The RT6 tablet is designed to withstand challenging conditions with its impressive features. It is equipped with a massive 20,000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted usage even in rugged environments. The tablet offers up to 2250 hours of standby time, 15 hours of video playback, and gaming capabilities. It has been certified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, providing exceptional protection against shocks, extreme temperatures, and water immersion.

The RT6 tablet features a 10.1” FHD+ screen, providing users with a comfortable viewing experience. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, offering smooth multitasking capabilities. The tablet also supports expandable RAM up to 14GB and ROM up to 1TB. It comes with an aluminum stand, hand strap, and shoulder strap, allowing users to choose the most suitable option based on their needs.

Oukitel WP28: A High-Performance Rugged Smartphone

The WP28 smartphone is a lightweight and powerful device, weighing just 369g. It features a 6.52” display and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, the WP28 provides ample storage space for users. The device also supports expandable RAM up to 15GB and ROM up to 1TB. It has received IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, ensuring superior water, shock, and dust protection. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen adds durability and resistance against drops and scratches.

The WP28 smartphone boasts a 5MP front camera, 48MP rear camera, and a 10,600mAh battery. It offers impressive photography capabilities and long-lasting power for users.

Availability and Price

For a limited time, the RT6 rugged tablet is available for $296 (original retail price $369.99) by using the discount code “20%OFF”. The WP28 rugged smartphone is available for $167.2 (original retail price $209) with the same discount code. Interested buyers can take advantage of this bargain price by visiting the Oukitel official store.

About OUKITEL: OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of “Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD” based in Shenzhen, China. The company focuses on research and development, design, production, sales, and after-sales service of rugged devices. OUKITEL products are distributed in over 60 countries through a network of more than 130 dealers in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Sources: Oukitel Official Store, Oukitel Facebook, Oukitel YouTube, Oukitel Twitter