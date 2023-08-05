An Incident of Favoritism and Conflict of Interest at an Oregon Coast Crash Scene

An incident at a crash scene on Highway 101 in Lincoln County, Oregon has drawn criticism towards Jamie Mason, the fire chief of Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue District. The incident involved a collision between his wife’s SUV and a motorcyclist, causing tensions to rise.

According to a report filed by Seal Rock Fire Captain Joe Munger, the situation escalated when Mason and firefighter John Townley arrived at the scene in a fire district vehicle, while Seal Rock firefighters were already responding. Damon Derby, the motorcyclist involved in the crash, and his wife Tamara Derby claim that Mason tried to take command of the scene and told Seal Rock units to leave.

The Derbys allege that Mason’s wife had crossed into Damon Derby’s lane, causing him to skid and sustain injuries. As the investigation ensued, a heated argument broke out between the two couples, with insults being exchanged and a physical altercation narrowly avoided.

Realizing the conflict of interest, Mason eventually called for law enforcement assistance, and Oregon State Police Game Warden Maleri Cates arrived to conduct a traffic investigation. Tamara Derby claimed that Cates and the Masons appeared friendly and were seen laughing together during the investigation.

Acknowledging his mistake, Mason later admitted to Captain Munger that his involvement was indeed a conflict of interest. The incident has prompted the Derbys to consider legal action against the Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue District, Chief Mason, and the State of Oregon. They assert that there was preferential treatment and a potential cover-up due to Mason’s position.

This incident emphasizes the importance of unbiased and impartial handling of crash scenes, regardless of personal relationships or affiliations. It highlights the need for fair treatment and a thorough investigation to maintain the public’s trust in emergency response agencies.