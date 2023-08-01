Orbit Fab Appoints Shawn Hendricks as Chief Operating Officer

Orbit Fab, a company specializing in in-space fueling systems, has announced the appointment of Shawn Hendricks as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Hendricks will oversee the expansion of the company’s internal production.

Hendricks brings with him extensive management experience, having previously served as the senior vice president of operations for Terran Orbital. He also has a background in leadership roles at L3Harris and the U.S. Navy.

Orbit Fab recently completed a successful Series A funding round, which raised approximately $29 million. The company is focused on developing its RAFTI refueling port and other sustainable refueling capabilities. With the transition from development to production, Hendricks will be responsible for managing the firm’s new build and test capabilities.

To support this expansion, Orbit Fab has installed a clean room and electronics lab at its headquarters in Lafayette, Colorado. These facilities will facilitate the company’s production efforts and ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions for vital space missions.

Hendricks expressed his excitement about joining Orbit Fab, highlighting the company’s alignment with the increasing demand for sustainable refueling technologies in the government, defense, and commercial space sectors.

CEO Daniel Faber emphasized Hendricks’ valuable experience in both the corporate world and government, noting that his insights have already proven instrumental in optimizing operations.

The appointment of Shawn Hendricks as COO positions Orbit Fab to further strengthen its leadership position in the space refueling industry. With Hendricks at the helm, the company is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for its innovative products and services.