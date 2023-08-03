Researchers Develop Optical Neural Network to Reduce Size and Processing Time of Image Sensors

Researchers at Cornell University have created an innovative optical neural network (ONN) that shows great potential in reducing the size and processing time of image sensors. Through the use of a pre-processor that filters out unnecessary information, the ONN achieved compression ratios of up to 800-to-1, effectively compressing a 1,600-pixel input to just four pixels. This breakthrough technology brings us closer to replicating the efficiency of human sight.

The ONN operates through a series of matrix-vector multiplications to process light and compress data to the smallest size needed. By discarding irrelevant information, similar to the human visual system, the ONN quickly identifies and prioritizes important data, resulting in a compressed representation of the original information. In addition, the ONN potentially offers energy savings compared to traditional digital systems that store and process images using electronic processors.

The researchers conducted several tests to explore the capabilities of the ONN. These tests included examining its performance in machine-vision benchmarks, classifying cell images in flow cytometers, and measuring and identifying objects in 3D scenes. The researchers were also able to successfully reconstruct the original image using data generated by ONN encoders that were solely trained to classify the image. Although the results were not perfect, they indicate the potential for improved accuracy with better training and enhanced models.

The development of ONNs holds promising implications for various applications that require low-power sensing or computing, such as satellite image sensing. Combining ONNs, which compress spatial information, with event cameras, which compress temporal information by only activating during signal changes, could revolutionize image sensing and lead to significant advancements in these fields.