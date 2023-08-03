OPSWAT Announces Partnership with Starlink for Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions in the Middle East and Africa Region

OPSWAT, a global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with value-added distributor (VAD) Starlink to provide customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

The digitalization of many countries in the MEA region has resulted in the growth of industrial sectors and the modernization of critical infrastructures. However, the convergence between digital IT and operational technology (OT) has also brought new challenges for organizations. Skill shortages, difficulties in securely transferring files and devices in and out of secure environments, and evolving threats are among the issues faced by these organizations.

To address these challenges, OPSWAT has developed an end-to-end cybersecurity platform that specifically focuses on protecting both enterprise IT and industrial OT environments. Through this partnership, Starlink is now able to offer customers a well-rounded approach to cybersecurity.

The collaboration between OPSWAT and Starlink allows both companies to expand their product portfolios and reach a broader customer base. Starlink, with its extensive network and market reach, will focus on developing business opportunities for OPSWAT’s solutions in all major verticals. Their approach is to offer solutions that address specific business challenges, rather than simply selling isolated products or technologies.

OPSWAT is committed to training Starlink’s technical teams to enhance their ability to serve customers effectively. The partnership aims to strengthen the region’s cybersecurity defenses and provide uncompromising protection against evolving threats.

Both OPSWAT and Starlink are enthusiastic about the collaboration and the growth opportunities it presents for their businesses.