OPSWAT and Starlink Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity in the MEA Region

OPSWAT, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has partnered with VAD Starlink to bolster cybersecurity offerings in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. With the ongoing digital transformation in the area, the collaboration aims to address the rising cyber threats and challenges faced by organizations.

OPSWAT offers an end-to-end cybersecurity platform that ensures the protection of enterprise IT and industrial OT environments. As the convergence of digital IT and industrial OT expands the attack surface, organizations become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. OPSWAT’s solution provides secure file transfer and device protection to mitigate these challenges.

Sertan Selcuk, VP of Sales for MEA and Pakistan at OPSWAT, highlights the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructures against evolving threats. The partnership with Starlink strengthens the region’s cyber defenses, providing uncompromising protection for clients.

The collaboration also benefits both companies. OPSWAT can expand its product portfolio and reach a wider customer base through Starlink’s extensive network. Starlink, already established in various domains, gains a significant advantage in the regional cybersecurity solutions market by complementing OPSWAT’s offerings.

Starlink will focus on developing business opportunities for OPSWAT’s solutions and zero-trust technologies across different industries. Both companies share a commitment to training channel technical teams in order to better serve customers.

Ahmed Diab, COO of Starlink, expresses confidence in the partnership’s ability to deliver value to enterprises looking to secure their critical infrastructure. The collaboration holds significant potential as OPSWAT complements multiple technologies in Starlink’s portfolio. Together, they aim to generate demand and create greater business opportunities in the region.