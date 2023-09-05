Opposites Don’t Attract: Study Finds Partners are often Remarkably Similar

According to a study on romantic relationships, the notion that opposites attract is not as true as people may think. The research, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, found that more than 80% of traits analyzed showed remarkable similarities between partners. Tanya Horwitz, a PhD student at the University of Colorado Boulder and the first author of the study, stated that “birds of a feather are indeed more likely to flock together.”

The study involved a review of previous research on couples’ similarity across 22 traits and analyzed nearly 200 papers dating back to 1903. Additionally, the researchers conducted a fresh analysis of 133 traits in nearly 80,000 opposite-sex couples enrolled in the UK Biobank project. The findings showed that couples shared similarities in political and religious views, educational levels, and some measures of IQ. They were also more likely to partner with individuals who shared their habits such as heavy smoking, heavy drinking, or abstaining from alcohol altogether.

However, couples did not match on every front. Variations were observed in traits such as height, weight, medical problems, and personality traits. The associations between opposites were often weak and uncertain, occurring in areas such as sleep patterns, handedness, and propensity to worry. Despite the perception of choice in relationships, there may be underlying mechanisms at play, according to Horwitz.

The study’s findings corroborate previous research showing that romantic partners often share core beliefs, values, and hobbies. Factors such as growing up in the same area, socializing within a narrow group, or becoming more similar over time contribute to the development of relationships based on common ground. However, the researchers caution that this coupling along common lines could have consequences for future generations. For example, if taller individuals consistently pair up with taller individuals, and shorter individuals with shorter individuals, the population may see an increase in extreme height distribution.

The study highlights the complexity of partner selection and raises concerns about the potential impact on social divisions based on factors such as education and socioeconomic status. To fully understand the dynamics of relationships, further research is required to explore whether similar patterns exist among same-sex couples.

