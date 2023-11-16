Introducing Oppo’s ColorOS 14: A Refreshing Update with Exciting Features

Oppo has recently rolled out the global beta version of its highly anticipated ColorOS 14. This latest update brings a host of innovative features and improvements for Oppo users to enjoy. While the stable version is set to arrive in mid-November, Oppo Find N2 Flip users will be among the first to experience the stable release. Let’s explore the remarkable enhancements awaiting ColorOS enthusiasts.

Revamped Trinity Engine: Unleashing Optimal Performance

One of the standout upgrades in ColorOS 14 is the enhanced Trinity Engine. This powerful engine introduces ROM Vitalization which compresses app and file data, effectively saving up to 20GB of device storage. Additionally, RAM Vitalization boosts the efficiency of managing background applications, ensuring seamless multitasking experiences. The third component, CPU Vitalization, optimizes the chipset’s performance and power consumption, leading to a more balanced and efficient user experience.

Intelligent Charging for Prolonged Battery Life

With its AI algorithm-driven Smart Charging system, ColorOS 14 offers users a smarter way to preserve their battery life. This groundbreaking technology dynamically adjusts the charging current based on the phone’s usage and activities, ultimately reducing battery wear and tear. Now, users can enjoy longer battery life without compromising on their phone usage.

Enhanced Privacy with Picture Keeper

ColorOS 14 introduces Picture Keeper, a remarkable privacy feature that provides users with greater control over their sensitive photos and videos. By adding an extra permission layer, users can now safeguard their private media files with ease.

Streamlined Content Collection with Smart Touch and File Dock

ColorOS 14 equips users with Smart Touch, an intuitive feature that revolutionizes content collection by allowing easy extraction of text, images, and videos from both native and third-party apps. The collected content can be seamlessly saved in the File Dock, a convenient clipboard-like tool. Furthermore, this smart feature synchronizes across all ColorOS devices, ensuring that your saved content is readily accessible from any Oppo device.

Tailored Snapchat Experience

Snapchat users will rejoice as ColorOS 14 introduces exclusive features catering to their needs. Oppo has incorporated a Snapchat shortcut on the lockscreen, providing users with faster access to their favorite app. Additionally, the Shelf now includes a Snapchat widget that delivers real-time updates on messages, statuses, and even the whereabouts of close friends.

Immersive Visuals and Aesthetics

In terms of aesthetics, ColorOS 14 undergoes a visual transformation with the Aqua Dynamic design. This design language introduces clean and standardized elements such as bubbles, capsules, and panels, creating a visually pleasing user interface with minimal distractions. The Aquamorgraphic Colouring system takes center stage, dynamically selecting the most suitable hues for the time of day, harmonizing the status bar and on-screen content seamlessly.

Go Green AOD Style and Bitmoji Stickers

Oppo has added a refreshing Go Green style to the Always On Display, promoting environmental consciousness. Furthermore, users can now enjoy Bitmoji stickers on their Oppo devices, which automatically update throughout the day based on location, activities, weather, and other contextual factors.

Anticipated Rollout Schedule

For ColorOS enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the global beta version, Oppo has provided a detailed rollout schedule. However, it is worth noting that the exact timing may vary based on region and carrier.

