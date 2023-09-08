Oppo’s Find N3 Flip Emerges as Top-Selling Android Phone in China

Oppo’s Find N3 Flip smartphone has quickly gained popularity in China, becoming the top-selling Android phone in the 6,000+ yuan price range. Despite fierce competition from Huawei’s Mate 60 series, Oppo managed to achieve a 91% increase in sales compared to the previous generation.

Priced at 6,799 yuan (~$932) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, the Find N3 Flip has attracted Chinese users who have dubbed it the “Wang Feng Machine.” This nickname arose because the device has repeatedly outperformed Huawei’s Mate 60 series, much like Wang Feng, a Chinese singer who has had unfortunate experiences with releasing new albums.

Although Oppo has not released specific sales figures for the Find N3 Flip, the success is evident, considering its dominance in the price segment. The Huawei Mate 60 series also achieved strong sales, with 1 million units sold in just five days.

The Find N3 Flip is a clamshell foldable phone with impressive specs. It features a 6.80-inch inner screen and a 3.26-inch outer screen, both utilizing AMOLED technology. The inner screen boasts a flexible design, a 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

Under the hood, the Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It houses a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging capabilities and runs on ColorOS 13.2, based on Android 13.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Find N3 Flip’s impressive camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The success of the Oppo Find N3 Flip serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation, despite the competition from Huawei’s Mate 60 series.

