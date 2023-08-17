Oppo A78 5G: A Budget Phone with Great Battery Life and Decent Performance

The Oppo A78 5G is a budget-friendly phone that offers impressive battery life and decent performance, despite its slightly soft 720p display. It is a solid option for those looking for an affordable phone with 5G connectivity. The phone features a 90Hz refresh rate, all-day battery life, and 33W fast charging, which are its main pros. However, it has a 720p resolution and comes with lots of pre-installed apps, which are its main cons.

In terms of design, the Oppo A78 5G has a lightweight and pocketable plastic construction. It is available in black, purple, and blue color options. The display is 6.56 inches in size with a small notch for the front-facing camera. It is an LCD display with a resolution cap of 720p, which may not be as vibrant as OLED panels. However, the 90Hz refresh rate helps make the scrolling experience smoother.

The phone features a USB-C port and a headphone jack on the bottom edge, a power button and volume rocker on the right-hand side, and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP black-and-white camera for focus assistance. The camera performance is average, with the images appearing flatter and lacking nuance compared to more expensive phones. The zoom capabilities are limited and lead to object blur beyond 4-5x zoom.

In terms of performance, the Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a MediaTek 6833 chipset and 4GB of RAM. It offers solid performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The 90Hz display and smooth scrolling make it enjoyable for social media use. However, the phone comes with bloatware, which can be an annoyance.

Overall, the Oppo A78 5G is a reliable budget phone with great battery life and decent performance. It may lack some premium features, but it offers good value for its price.