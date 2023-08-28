Oppo A38: New Entry-Level Smartphone with Impressive Features Revealed

Oppo is set to launch its new entry-level smartphone, the Oppo A38, in the global market soon. The device has already received certifications from TDRA, SIRIM, NBTC, and GCF, and now, new reports have surfaced revealing the renders, specifications, and pricing of the device.

The Oppo A38 comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1612×720 pixels, delivering HD+ visuals with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on the Android 13 operating system, customized with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 skin.

In terms of camera capabilities, the A38 features a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery and utilizes a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The Oppo A38 has a plastic body design and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers convenient features such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual Nano-SIM card slots, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 5. It also supports various location services for accurate positioning and navigation.

The Oppo A38 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is expected to be priced at EUR 159 for the European market. It will be available in two color options: Black and Gold. The European launch is anticipated in the upcoming month, with availability in India and other Asian countries shortly after.

Source: (Appuals)