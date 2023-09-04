Oppo A38: Specifications and Features Revealed

The Oppo A38 smartphone has quietly made its debut in the UAE. While the price and availability of the device are yet to be confirmed, all the specifications and features have been unveiled on OPPO UAE’s website.

Measuring 163.74 x 75.3 x 8.16mm and weighing 190 grams, the Oppo A38 boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 720 nits, making it easily visible even in direct sunlight. Additionally, it supports 100 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB color gamuts, providing vibrant and accurate colors. The waterdrop notch display also contributes to a screen-to-body ratio of 89.90 percent.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo A38 features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies. On the back, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Both the front and rear cameras can record videos at 30fps in 1080p resolution.

Under the hood, the Oppo A38 is powered by the Helio G85 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. It houses a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device offers 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. It also features dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor for added security.

While the price of the Oppo A38 is yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be available in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold color options. The device is anticipated to be launched in various Asian markets, including India, later this month.

Sources:

– OPPO UAE’s website