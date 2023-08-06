Opinions on Artificial Intelligence Vary, Finds Finnish Survey

A recent survey conducted by the Foundation for Municipal Development in Finland has revealed that people hold differing opinions on the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI). The survey, which involved interviews with over 1,000 participants in June, found that 62% of respondents believe AI will enhance efficiency in industrial production, while 50% think it will increase work productivity.

However, the survey also highlighted concerns. Almost half of the participants expressed worries about AI weakening privacy protection, and over a third believed it would have a negative impact on job opportunities and customer service. Additionally, nearly a third of the respondents predicted that accessing accurate and error-free information would become more difficult with the adoption of AI.

Opinions were also divided on the impact of AI in other areas. Approximately 40% of respondents believed AI would improve transportation safety, while others were unsure or did not think it would have a significant effect. The survey also revealed differing views on the impact of AI on climate change, democracy, and social equality.

The survey findings indicated that personal opinions on AI were influenced by political affiliation and age. Supporters of the National Coalition Party and the Greens were more likely to have positive opinions about the technology, while those supporting the Finns Party and the Centre Party expressed more negative views. Younger individuals tended to view AI more positively, while older individuals, rural residents, and those with lower education levels were more pessimistic.

Overall, the survey shed light on the varied opinions and concerns surrounding AI in Finland. While some see the technology as a tool for enhancing efficiency and productivity, others worry about the potential negative effects on privacy, employment, and access to accurate information. The survey underlines the need for ongoing discussion and debate as AI continues to advance and shape various aspects of society.