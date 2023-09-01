Babies Need Human Interaction, Not Screens

In a thought-provoking op-ed titled “Babies need people, not devices. Stop giving them screen time,” Susan Linn highlights the importance of human connection for young children. As a fellow advocate for limiting screen time for babies, I couldn’t agree more.

Linn emphasizes that babies and toddlers should not be exposed to screens. Instead, they should be given the opportunity to engage with the world through interaction with caring adults. This sentiment resonates with me, as I often cringe when I see young children absorbed in smartphones while sitting in strollers.

It is crucial for babies to have ample face-to-face interactions with adults who love them. Engaging in activities such as cuddling, talking, playing, and reading helps forge a deep bond between caregivers and children. These experiences lay the foundation for healthy emotional and cognitive development.

While technology undoubtedly plays a significant role in our lives, it is essential to remember that babies and toddlers have unique developmental needs. Excessive screen time can hinder their social and emotional growth. Therefore, it is advisable to delay introducing technology until children are older and better equipped to navigate digital spaces.

As parents and caregivers, it is our responsibility to prioritize human connection over screen time. By immersing babies in a rich and nurturing environment, we can enhance their cognitive, emotional, and social development. Let’s embrace the power of human interaction in shaping the young minds of tomorrow.

Definitions:

– Screen time: The amount of time spent by individuals, particularly young children, interacting with screens such as smartphones, TVs, or tablets.

– Cognitive development: The growth and improvement of thinking, learning, and understanding abilities.

– Emotional development: The process through which individuals acquire and understand emotions, learn to manage them, and develop healthy emotional responses.

Source: Susan Linn’s op-ed “Babies need people, not devices. Stop giving them screen time.”