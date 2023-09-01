CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Babies Need Human Interaction, Not Screens

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Babies Need Human Interaction, Not Screens

In a thought-provoking op-ed titled “Babies need people, not devices. Stop giving them screen time,” Susan Linn highlights the importance of human connection for young children. As a fellow advocate for limiting screen time for babies, I couldn’t agree more.

Linn emphasizes that babies and toddlers should not be exposed to screens. Instead, they should be given the opportunity to engage with the world through interaction with caring adults. This sentiment resonates with me, as I often cringe when I see young children absorbed in smartphones while sitting in strollers.

It is crucial for babies to have ample face-to-face interactions with adults who love them. Engaging in activities such as cuddling, talking, playing, and reading helps forge a deep bond between caregivers and children. These experiences lay the foundation for healthy emotional and cognitive development.

While technology undoubtedly plays a significant role in our lives, it is essential to remember that babies and toddlers have unique developmental needs. Excessive screen time can hinder their social and emotional growth. Therefore, it is advisable to delay introducing technology until children are older and better equipped to navigate digital spaces.

As parents and caregivers, it is our responsibility to prioritize human connection over screen time. By immersing babies in a rich and nurturing environment, we can enhance their cognitive, emotional, and social development. Let’s embrace the power of human interaction in shaping the young minds of tomorrow.

Definitions:
– Screen time: The amount of time spent by individuals, particularly young children, interacting with screens such as smartphones, TVs, or tablets.
– Cognitive development: The growth and improvement of thinking, learning, and understanding abilities.
– Emotional development: The process through which individuals acquire and understand emotions, learn to manage them, and develop healthy emotional responses.

Source: Susan Linn’s op-ed “Babies need people, not devices. Stop giving them screen time.”

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Understanding BBC Studios Distribution

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Release iPhone 15 Ultra with Better Specifications

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments