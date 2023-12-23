Daring to Embrace Open Dialogue for Empathetic Critical Thinking

Summary: In today’s society, adolescents are hesitant to engage in open dialogue and express their opinions due to fears of being cancelled or criticized. This aversion to confrontation stifles the development of critical thinking skills necessary for becoming empathetic adults. The culture of self-censorship and intolerance of diverse perspectives restricts teenagers’ ability to think critically and impedes their growth.

The psychologist Madeline Levine notes that many high school students exhibit pre-operational thinking, wherein they struggle to see beyond their own point of view. Although they may excel in subjects like mathematics and physics, their ability to engage in abstract thinking is limited within their cultural bubbles. This developmental issue hinders teenagers’ preparation for the challenges they will face in life.

Contributing to this problem is the hyper-polarized society we live in. Rather than seeking exposure to opposing viewpoints, adolescents prefer to stick to what is considered “appropriate.” Additionally, a survey conducted by Samuel Abrams and Next Gen Politics revealed that a majority of high school students are afraid to share their opinions in class due to concerns about others’ reactions. This fear of judgment stifles open dialogue and inhibits the exploration of different perspectives.

The consequences of this aversion to open dialogue are evident in everyday interactions. When controversial topics arise, disagreements often devolve into personal attacks or condemnation rather than respectful discussions. This lack of empathy and unwillingness to consider opposing viewpoints is worrisome, as it hinders teenagers’ ability to develop crucial skills for healthy relationships, parenthood, and citizenship.

To combat these issues, it is essential for teenagers to embrace open dialogue and engage in respectful, nuanced discussions. Encouraging a culture of empathy, where differing opinions are valued and explored, can lead to the discovery of common ground and the acknowledgement of complexity. By actively listening to diverse perspectives, adolescents can broaden their own knowledge and understanding.

While the risks of participating in open dialogue may be daunting, the benefits outweigh the potential consequences. The ability to think critically, listen to others, and communicate effectively are crucial skills for personal growth and societal progress. Embracing open dialogue will enable teenagers to become thoughtful, empathetic critical thinkers who can navigate the complexities of the world with maturity and understanding.