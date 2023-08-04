The Importance of Cutting Expenses for Struggling Startups

Struggling startups often resort to laying off employees when they face a downturn. However, this may not be the only solution. Founders should consider cutting operational and financial expenses before it becomes too late. Ben Boissevain, founder of Ascento Capital, suggests that startups with limited funds should explore multiple corporate finance options simultaneously instead of relying solely on the next venture capital (VC) round.

Running out of money and then trying to pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is not advisable, as the process typically takes at least six months. By actively managing expenses and seeking alternative funding options, startups can increase their chances of survival during tough times.

In addition, it is important for startups to create effective pitch decks to attract investors. Travel-planning startup SquadTrip recently shared its successful $1.5 million pre-seed deck, which played a significant role in securing a $6 million valuation for the company. The deck included slides on the company’s problem and solution, target audience, go-to-market strategy, traction, business model, competition, team, and use of funds.

To ensure a higher chance of raising funds, Haje Jan Kamps, a consultant for VC firms, accelerators, and startups, recommends evaluating pitch decks based on 21 criteria. These criteria help founders identify gaps and areas of improvement in their presentations.

Investors are cautious when selecting early-stage AI startups due to the hype surrounding the industry. They look for specific signals and industry-wide red flags when assessing potential investments. While AI holds great potential, it is important to carefully evaluate these startups to minimize risks and make informed decisions.

Lastly, prospective students seeking F-1 student visas should be aware of the rising denial rate and explore strategies to increase their chances of approval. As the denial rate increases, it is crucial to understand the reasons behind it and implement strategies that enhance the likelihood of a positive outcome.

By cutting expenses, creating compelling pitch decks, evaluating startups effectively, and understanding the visa application process, struggling startups and aspiring students can improve their chances of success in their respective fields.