CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Importance of Cutting Expenses for Struggling Startups

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
The Importance of Cutting Expenses for Struggling Startups

Struggling startups often resort to laying off employees when they face a downturn. However, this may not be the only solution. Founders should consider cutting operational and financial expenses before it becomes too late. Ben Boissevain, founder of Ascento Capital, suggests that startups with limited funds should explore multiple corporate finance options simultaneously instead of relying solely on the next venture capital (VC) round.

Running out of money and then trying to pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is not advisable, as the process typically takes at least six months. By actively managing expenses and seeking alternative funding options, startups can increase their chances of survival during tough times.

In addition, it is important for startups to create effective pitch decks to attract investors. Travel-planning startup SquadTrip recently shared its successful $1.5 million pre-seed deck, which played a significant role in securing a $6 million valuation for the company. The deck included slides on the company’s problem and solution, target audience, go-to-market strategy, traction, business model, competition, team, and use of funds.

To ensure a higher chance of raising funds, Haje Jan Kamps, a consultant for VC firms, accelerators, and startups, recommends evaluating pitch decks based on 21 criteria. These criteria help founders identify gaps and areas of improvement in their presentations.

Investors are cautious when selecting early-stage AI startups due to the hype surrounding the industry. They look for specific signals and industry-wide red flags when assessing potential investments. While AI holds great potential, it is important to carefully evaluate these startups to minimize risks and make informed decisions.

Lastly, prospective students seeking F-1 student visas should be aware of the rising denial rate and explore strategies to increase their chances of approval. As the denial rate increases, it is crucial to understand the reasons behind it and implement strategies that enhance the likelihood of a positive outcome.

By cutting expenses, creating compelling pitch decks, evaluating startups effectively, and understanding the visa application process, struggling startups and aspiring students can improve their chances of success in their respective fields.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023

You missed

AI

Securing Confidential Data while Leveraging Generative AI for Productivity Gains

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments