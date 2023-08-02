Openstream.ai: A Leading Provider of Conversational AI Solutions

Openstream.ai has been featured in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports as a vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP), Virtual Assistants, and Conversational UI. These reports cover industries such as digital banking, finance, insurance, IT management, and utility. The inclusion of Openstream.ai in these reports showcases the company’s versatility and expertise in delivering enterprise-class Conversational AI solutions.

Openstream.ai’s Eva platform is a sophisticated and versatile solution that caters to customers in need of Conversational AI technology. It has been adopted by enterprises worldwide in various industries and use cases. The platform boasts a rich set of patented innovations and core capabilities, including Explainability, Reasoning, Trust, Data Governance, and Privacy Protection. This enables it to address the critical needs of today’s enterprises.

The Eva platform automates plan-based human-computer dialogues and supports multimodal interaction, natural language understanding, knowledge extraction, non-verbal behavior generation, and machine translation. These features allow for the most human-like interactions and dialogues with end-users.

Apart from being featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle reports, Openstream.ai has also received other recognitions. In 2023, they were recognized as the Sole Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI for the second consecutive year. Additionally, they were named a Visionary in the eWeek Top 100+ Artificial Intelligence companies and received accolades from the KMWorld Top 100 Knowledge Management companies, KMWorld AI 100, and the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards for Best Virtual Assistant Solution.

Openstream.ai is a pioneering provider of the Eva platform for Enterprise Conversational AI. They offer their solutions and expertise to visionary enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit their website.