Tech Giants Continue to Enhance AI Chatbots for Better User Experience

Tech giants such as Google and OpenAI are consistently working towards improving their AI-based chatbots to provide better search results and user-friendliness. OpenAI recently unveiled several new features for its chatbot, ChatGPT, aimed at enhancing the user experience.

One of the key updates is the inclusion of example prompts. Users can now access a variety of examples to initiate conversations with ChatGPT. This addition allows for more effective framing of queries and ultimately leads to improved results.

Another useful feature introduced is suggested replies. ChatGPT now generates follow-up questions for users, enabling them to save time and quickly obtain the information they need.

For ChatGPT Plus users, the chatbot will remember the previously selected model, GPT-4, when starting a new conversation. This feature aims to enhance productivity for users.

In addition, ChatGPT will soon have the capability to upload multiple files simultaneously, providing convenience and efficiency for users who work with multiple files.

OpenAI has also extended the login duration for ChatGPT users, allowing them to stay logged in for longer periods. Additionally, a new welcome page has been introduced to further enhance the user experience.

To improve interaction, ChatGPT now supports keyboard shortcuts, making it easier for users to navigate and quickly obtain the desired results.

OpenAI has recently launched the Browsing feature for ChatGPT Plus users, enabling them to browse the web directly within the app. This feature adds value to the service by keeping users up-to-date with current events.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT introduced the shared links feature, which enables users to share their conversations with others by generating unique URLs. This feature promotes collaboration and easy information sharing.

With these continuous updates, OpenAI is making ChatGPT a versatile and user-friendly AI-powered chatbot, addressing the needs of its users and enhancing their overall experience.