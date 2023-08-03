CityLife

OpenAI Working on Next-Generation Language Model, GPT-5

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
OpenAI is currently developing their next-generation language model, GPT-5, which is expected to be released in the near future. The corporation has recently filed a patent for the trademark of GPT-5 with the US Patent and Trademark Office, indicating that development on the new model has begun.

GPT-5 is anticipated to be a more powerful version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT system. Previous trademark applications for GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 used similar language, describing the models as “downloadable computer software for utilizing a language model.” This suggests that GPT-5 will continue to improve upon its predecessors and provide enhanced functionalities.

Developer Siqi Chen has stated that the training for GPT-5 is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Chen believes that GPT-5 has the potential to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which would enable the system to perform intellectual tasks without explicit training, similar to a human being. If GPT-5 reaches this stage, it could greatly enhance productivity and automate complex cognitive processes.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has clarified that although GPT-5 is not currently trending, this does not imply that the model’s development is not progressing. The trademark application for GPT-5 may serve as an initial step taken by OpenAI to secure the trademark, much like reserving a domain name for a product that is still in the works.

As OpenAI continues their work on GPT-5, it is expected that more details will be unveiled about its features and capabilities. The development of this next-generation language model holds great potential for advancements in natural language processing and AI-driven applications.

