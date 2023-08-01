OpenAI Testing New Image Generating Platform, Dall E-3

OpenAI, in an attempt to regain its standing in the race to create realistic AI images, is testing a new image generating platform called Dall E-3. This upgraded version is being tested by an exclusive group of 400 individuals through an invite-only preview.

Early feedback from users suggests that Dall E-3 outperforms its competitors, such as Midjourney V5.2 and Stability Diffusion XL. The model excels in following prompts, generating coherent details, and producing images with realistic features like hair, lighting, and ad copies.

OpenAI had previously released Dall E-2 to the public in September 2022 but has not made any major updates since then. However, the company did experiment with Dall E-2 earlier this year in order to create sharper and more photorealistic images. A comparison between Dall E-2 and Midjourney’s latest version reveals that Dall E-2 delivers images that closely match the provided prompts.

Looking forward, OpenAI’s next text-to-image generation model, potentially GPT-4, may have enhanced capabilities due to its multimodal functions.

While OpenAI is committed to responsible AI governance and is collaborating with other tech companies on watermarking AI-generated content, the current testing phase of Dall E-3 lacks safety features. It is worth noting that the model is capable of generating images containing explicit content, copyrighted artwork, and accurate company logos without any explicit prompts. This highlights the need for OpenAI to fine-tune the model and address safety concerns.

Despite this, initial responses from the community indicate that the new model shows great promise and surpasses existing image-generation tools. The official release of Dall E-3 is estimated to be in December.