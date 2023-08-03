OpenAI’s GPT-4: A Look at its Progress and Challenges

OpenAI released GPT-4 in March 2023, touting its impressive multimodal capabilities. However, since then, the model has seen a lack of updates and public interest. GPT-3.5, its predecessor, only accepted text input, while GPT-4 was expected to generate text and accept both image and text inputs.

Recently, OpenAI filed for the GPT-5 trademark, suggesting that they may be working on a new iteration of their language model. However, before moving forward with GPT-5, OpenAI still needs to fulfill the promises they made regarding GPT-4’s multimodal functionality. Users were eagerly anticipating the ability to interact with a chatbot using images, but this functionality has not been fully realized.

During the GPT-4 demo, impressive capabilities were showcased, such as accurately describing humorous images and assisting in website creation. However, the implementation of these features has taken longer than anticipated. Currently, only Bing Search, based on GPT-4, allows image searches, but it requires refinement and does not provide satisfactory responses.

Multimodal features are not yet available in OpenAI’s API. The image input capability is still in a limited alpha stage, and users can only make text-only requests to the GPT-4 model. OpenAI has assured users that they will update to the recommended stable model as new versions are released, suggesting that more advanced features may become available over time.

One of the challenges OpenAI is facing is a scarcity of GPUs, which affects their ability to process data efficiently with their large language models. This shortage has also impacted their plans to introduce new features and services on schedule.

It appears that OpenAI is currently prioritizing text-to-image generation, with a potential upcoming project known as Dall E 3. However, details about the model’s public access and official name remain uncertain, as it is currently in the testing phase for a select group of invite-only users.

Only time will tell if OpenAI will refine and improve GPT-4 or introduce GPT-5. Users remain hopeful that OpenAI will deliver the much-anticipated multimodal feature in an improved and advanced manner.